× Midday Fix: Bridal Bootcamp Workout & Details on a FREE Event!

Amanda Mirach, Equinox Personal Trainer

Equinox and Cafe Brauer are teaming up for a special bridal bootcamp.

“Power Down the Aisle” is a complementary event open to both members and non-members, but RSVP’s are required.

The event will take place on 10/24/18 at 6:00 p.m. in the main hall at Café Brauer – 2021 N. Stockton Dr., Chicago.

Tickets: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfC1qwXQ_uhI6C8DBarfed00pU0-lZEhQ0iwm9VpkB0yDkXVg/viewform

www.equinox.com

https://www.lpzoo.org/private-events-cafe-brauer

http://www.tlilyevents.com