Inspector general report reveals inappropriate behavior by city employees

CHICAGO — The City of Chicago’s Office of the Inspector General came out with its quarterly report Tuesday documenting city employees behaving badly.

Investigators found an employee with the Department of Fleet and Facilities Management took sexually inappropriate photos of himself while on duty at a city facility and sent the pictures to a teenager he met on Facebook.

Investigators also found that a clerk at the Department of Planning and Development looked at hundreds of pornographic images on city computers and the clerk made sexual comments to customers.

In another case, investigators went undercover and caught a parking enforcement officer who worked for a private company soliciting bribes to void tickets.

In all of the cases, the workers were fired and place on a “do not hire” list.

