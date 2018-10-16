Ice Castles are coming to Lake Geneva winter 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. -- Ice Castles will be turning Lake Geneva, Wis., into a winter wonderland this December, WITI reports.

Created entirely by hand, the ice castles feature tunnels fountains, slides, frozen thrones and towering ice formations. At night, they will be lit up with color-changing LED lights that twinkle to music.

Ice Castles Wisconsin will be located at 812 Wrigley Dr. in Lake Geneva.

Two years ago, Wisconsin Dells hosted the attraction, drawing tens of thousands of people to the area.

This year, Ice Castles are in Midway, Utah; Dillon, Colorado; Stillwater, Minnesota; Lincoln, New Hampshire; and Edmonton, Canada.

More info: icecastles.com