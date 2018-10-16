× Former Mexican President Vicente Fox to speak at Northwestern University

EVANSTON, Ill. — Former Mexican President Vicente Fox is speaking at Northwestern University about the relationship between Mexico and the U.S.

Fox is scheduled to appear on the Evanston campus Tuesday for a speech and question-and-answer session.

The event is free and open to the public, though tickets are required and may be obtained online .

Fox was president of Mexico from 2000 to 2006.

He’s been a critic of President Donald Trump and his efforts to build a wall on the border of Mexico and the U.S.