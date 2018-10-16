Former Mexican President Vicente Fox to speak at Northwestern University

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - APRIL 19: Former president of Mexico Vicente Fox speaks at the Commonwealth Club of California on April 19, 2017 in San Francisco, California. Fox criticized U.S. President Donald Trump during the speaking engagement titled "Immigration, the Wall, and the Future of U.S.-Mexican Relations." (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
EVANSTON, Ill. — Former Mexican President Vicente Fox is speaking at Northwestern University about the relationship between Mexico and the U.S.
Fox is scheduled to appear on the Evanston campus Tuesday for a speech and question-and-answer session.
The event is free and open to the public, though tickets are required and may be obtained online .
Fox was president of Mexico from 2000 to 2006.
He’s been a critic of President Donald Trump and his efforts to build a wall on the border of Mexico and the U.S.
