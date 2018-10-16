Former kennel owner charged with bestiality, animal abuse after videos surface

SUFFOLK, Va. – A Virginia woman who ran a dog kennel company with her husband is accused of sexually abusing animals and recording the acts, according to WTKR.

Christina Patterson, 42, faces six counts of bestiality and six counts of animal cruelty after her arrest Friday.

The investigation into Patterson and her husband, 47-year-old Richard Allen Patterson, began in July of 2017 when the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms obtained a search warrant to investigate Imperial K-9, LLC.

Investigators searched computers seized from the Suffolk residence and found videos of the couple engaged in acts of bestiality, officials from the Suffolk Police Dept. said in a news release Monday.

In August, Christina Patterson transferred ownership of Imperial K-9 to a third party in an effort, agents said, to help her husband dodge gun charges, according to The Virginian-Pilot.

In July of 2017, Richard Patterson was ultimately arrested for having 17 firearms and more than 100 rounds of ammunition. He is being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail on federal charges, the same facility where his wife is now jailed.