FeedonThis: Cubs, Bulls, and Blackhawks discussed on wide-ranging show

CHICAGO - There was no shortage of topics to discuss on Sports Feed, even with the teams that are not in season.

The Cubs have changed their hitting coach over the last week after an offensive collapse at the end of the 2018 season, replacing Chili Davis with Anthony Iapoce. But is that enough to get the Cubs' more consistent with the bats in 2019?

Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman discussed that on Tuesday's show, which you can see in #FeedonThis in the video above.

The Blackhawks have liked working extra time so far in the 2018-2019 season, going to overtime in each of their first five games of the season.

Jarrett and Josh discussed what they've seen out of the team during the first two weeks in the video above.

Meanwhile the Bulls have a new sponsor for their jerseys, and they had a few tributes to it on Twitter on Tuesday.

See the host's reaction to the Zenni patch in the video above.