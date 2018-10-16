Chicago organizations plant seeds of opportunity in vacant lots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Transforming vacant lots into spaces of opportunity. Urban agriculture is blooming in communities in need in Chicago. In Tuesday's WGN Cover Story, Gaynor Hall takes a look at two organizations planting seeds on the city’s South and West Sides.

Yoga Gardens in Lawndale is teaching neighborhood children about yoga, meditation and gardening.

“Me and two other yogi friends decided like why not create a space of peace where we can feed the kids and teach them how and where veggies come from and also teach them yoga and give a little peace into this community,” co-founder Indigo Monae said. She said everything they grow is given back to the community, which has few fresh food options.

At Chicago Eco House, children are learning about gardening, animal husbandry, 3D printing and coding, and the organization turned vacant lots into commercial flower farms in Englewood, Woodlawn and West Garfield Park.

“They see it turned into this beautiful space with flowers that’s bursting with life,” Chicago Eco House president and co-founder, Quilen Blackwell, said. “I think it gives people hope of what this community could become.”

For more information visit yogagardens.org and chicagoecohouse.org.