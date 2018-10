Please enable Javascript to watch this video

My Half of the Sky provides men and women everyday opportunities to engage the community and world in order to live a life that impacts the world for good.

When you purchase an item from My Half of the Sky, your purchase is providing hope and dignity to those affected by extreme poverty, trafficking and addictions, locally and globally.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

My Half of the Sky:

121 W. Wesley St.

Wheaton, IL 60187

MyHalfOfTheSky.org