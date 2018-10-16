An Active morning weather-wise with clear skies overhead
Freezing temperatures were observed Chicago area-wide this Tuesday morning and moderate flooding continues on segments of the Pecatonica and Rock Rivers.
It was a chilly morning with temperatures bottoming-out in the upper 20s and lower 30s across northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana this morning. Among area airport stations, the lowest reading was at DeKalb with 27-degrees and 28 at nearby Rochelle – Midway and O’Hare both registered a low of 34-degrees. Moderate flooding is occurring along the Rock River at Rockton and Latham Park as well as Shirland on the Pecatonica River. Minor flooding continues at Algonquin on the Fox River.
Below is a table showing 7:30AM stages and latest flood forecasts for Chicago-area rivers issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office. Below that is a listing of low temperatures observed at the Chicago-area airport sites this morning.
Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Tue Oct 16 2018
Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood
Stage Today Change Forecast
North Branch Chicago River
Niles 10.0 1.95 07 AM Tue -0.06
Chicago (Pulaski Rd) 18.0 11.43 07 AM Tue 0.03
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 6.52 06 AM Tue -0.38
Gurnee 7.0 6.38 06 AM Tue -0.44
Lincolnshire 12.5 10.25 07 AM Tue -0.44
Des Plaines 15.0 11.93 07 AM Tue -0.54
River Forest 16.0 8.97 07 AM Tue -0.44
Riverside 7.5 4.32 07 AM Tue -0.19
Fox River
Algonquin Tailwater 9.5 10.07 06 AM Tue -0.20 Minor
Montgomery 13.0 12.90 07 AM Tue -0.07
Dayton 12.0 9.23 07 AM Tue -0.11
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 15.18 07 AM Tue -0.04
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 7.89 07 AM Tue -0.04
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 7.16 07 AM Tue -0.06
Shorewood 6.5 2.60 07 AM Tue 0.02
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 4.21 06 AM Tue -0.11
Foresman 18.0 6.07 07 AM Tue -0.24
Chebanse 16.0 3.95 07 AM Tue -0.23
Iroquois 18.0 6.29 07 AM Tue -0.43
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 4.04 07 AM Tue -0.22
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 4.78 07 AM Tue -0.34
Kouts 11.0 5.59 07 AM Tue -0.31
Shelby 9.0 6.56 07 AM Tue -0.33
Momence 5.0 2.33 07 AM Tue -0.04
Wilmington 6.5 1.82 07 AM Tue -0.06
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 2.91 06 AM Tue -0.05
Hart Ditch
Dyer 12.0 2.19 07 AM Tue -0.09
Little Calumet River
Munster 12.0 5.41 07 AM Tue -0.14
South Holland 16.5 5.64 06 AM Tue -0.14
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 0.70 07 AM Tue -0.01
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 2.92 07 AM Tue -0.02
Leonore 16.0 3.67 07 AM Tue -0.12
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 5.74 07 AM Tue -0.02
Ottawa 463.0 459.52 06 AM Tue -0.09
La Salle 20.0 14.19 07 AM Tue -0.18
S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb 10.0 3.14 07 AM Tue -0.08
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 3.33 06 AM Tue -0.25
Perryville 12.0 7.55 06 AM Tue -0.20
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 14.64 07 AM Tue -0.15 Moderate
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 11.57 06 AM Tue -0.19 Moderate
Latham Park 10.0 M M M Moderate
Rockford (Auburn St) 9.0 5.70 07 AM Tue -0.12
Byron 13.0 12.98 07 AM Tue -0.25
Dixon 16.0 14.65 06 AM Tue -0.21
Airport station/low temperature
DeKalb…27
Rochelle…28
Rockford…29
Lansing…29
DuPage/West Chicago…29
Aurora/Sugar grove…30
Joliet…30
Kankakee…30
Waukegan…31
Pontiac…31
Sterling/Rock Falls…31
Morris…31
Romeoville/Lewis Univ…32
Schaumburg…32
Midway…34
O’Hare…34
Peru/Ottawa…34
Wheeling/Palwaukee…35
Rensselaer, IN…30
Michigan City…32
Valparaiso…32
Gary…33