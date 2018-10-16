An Active morning weather-wise with clear skies overhead

Freezing temperatures were observed Chicago area-wide this Tuesday morning and moderate flooding continues on segments of the Pecatonica and Rock Rivers.

It was a chilly morning with temperatures bottoming-out in the upper 20s and lower 30s across northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana this morning. Among area airport stations, the lowest reading was at DeKalb with 27-degrees and 28 at nearby Rochelle – Midway and O’Hare both registered a low of 34-degrees. Moderate flooding is occurring along the Rock River at Rockton and Latham Park as well as Shirland on the Pecatonica River. Minor flooding continues at Algonquin on the Fox River.

Below is a table showing 7:30AM stages and latest flood forecasts for Chicago-area rivers issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office. Below that is a listing of low temperatures observed at the Chicago-area airport sites this morning.

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Tue Oct 16 2018

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr   Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecast

North Branch Chicago River
Niles                 10.0     1.95  07 AM Tue  -0.06
Chicago (Pulaski Rd)  18.0    11.43  07 AM Tue   0.03



Des Plaines River
Russell                7.0     6.52  06 AM Tue  -0.38
Gurnee                 7.0     6.38  06 AM Tue  -0.44
Lincolnshire          12.5    10.25  07 AM Tue  -0.44
Des Plaines           15.0    11.93  07 AM Tue  -0.54
River Forest          16.0     8.97  07 AM Tue  -0.44
Riverside              7.5     4.32  07 AM Tue  -0.19

Fox River
Algonquin Tailwater    9.5    10.07  06 AM Tue  -0.20 Minor
Montgomery            13.0    12.90  07 AM Tue  -0.07
Dayton                12.0     9.23  07 AM Tue  -0.11

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook           19.5    15.18  07 AM Tue  -0.04

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville           11.5     7.89  07 AM Tue  -0.04

Du Page River
Plainfield            12.0     7.16  07 AM Tue  -0.06
Shorewood              6.5     2.60  07 AM Tue   0.02



Iroquois River
Rensselaer            12.0     4.21  06 AM Tue  -0.11
Foresman              18.0     6.07  07 AM Tue  -0.24
Chebanse              16.0     3.95  07 AM Tue  -0.23
Iroquois              18.0     6.29  07 AM Tue  -0.43

Sugar Creek
Milford               18.0     4.04  07 AM Tue  -0.22

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge          10.0     4.78  07 AM Tue  -0.34
Kouts                 11.0     5.59  07 AM Tue  -0.31
Shelby                 9.0     6.56  07 AM Tue  -0.33
Momence                5.0     2.33  07 AM Tue  -0.04
Wilmington             6.5     1.82  07 AM Tue  -0.06

Thorn Creek
Thornton              10.0     2.91  06 AM Tue  -0.05



Hart Ditch
Dyer                  12.0     2.19  07 AM Tue  -0.09

Little Calumet River
Munster               12.0     5.41  07 AM Tue  -0.14
South Holland         16.5     5.64  06 AM Tue  -0.14

Mazon River
Coal City             12.0     0.70  07 AM Tue  -0.01

Vermilion River
Pontiac               14.0     2.92  07 AM Tue  -0.02
Leonore               16.0     3.67  07 AM Tue  -0.12

Upper Illinois River
Morris                16.0     5.74  07 AM Tue  -0.02
Ottawa               463.0   459.52  06 AM Tue  -0.09
La Salle              20.0    14.19  07 AM Tue  -0.18

S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb               10.0     3.14  07 AM Tue  -0.08

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere              9.0     3.33  06 AM Tue  -0.25
Perryville            12.0     7.55  06 AM Tue  -0.20

Pecatonica River
Shirland              12.0    14.64  07 AM Tue  -0.15 Moderate

Rock River
Rockton               10.0    11.57  06 AM Tue  -0.19 Moderate
Latham Park           10.0        M  M              M Moderate
Rockford (Auburn St)   9.0     5.70  07 AM Tue  -0.12
Byron                 13.0    12.98  07 AM Tue  -0.25
Dixon                 16.0    14.65  06 AM Tue  -0.21

Airport station/low temperature

DeKalb…27
Rochelle…28
Rockford…29
Lansing…29
DuPage/West Chicago…29
Aurora/Sugar grove…30
Joliet…30
Kankakee…30
Waukegan…31
Pontiac…31
Sterling/Rock Falls…31
Morris…31
Romeoville/Lewis Univ…32
Schaumburg…32
Midway…34
O’Hare…34
Peru/Ottawa…34
Wheeling/Palwaukee…35

Rensselaer, IN…30
Michigan City…32
Valparaiso…32
Gary…33