× An Active morning weather-wise with clear skies overhead

Freezing temperatures were observed Chicago area-wide this Tuesday morning and moderate flooding continues on segments of the Pecatonica and Rock Rivers.

It was a chilly morning with temperatures bottoming-out in the upper 20s and lower 30s across northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana this morning. Among area airport stations, the lowest reading was at DeKalb with 27-degrees and 28 at nearby Rochelle – Midway and O’Hare both registered a low of 34-degrees. Moderate flooding is occurring along the Rock River at Rockton and Latham Park as well as Shirland on the Pecatonica River. Minor flooding continues at Algonquin on the Fox River.

Below is a table showing 7:30AM stages and latest flood forecasts for Chicago-area rivers issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office. Below that is a listing of low temperatures observed at the Chicago-area airport sites this morning.

Hydrologic Summary National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL 730 AM CDT Tue Oct 16 2018 Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood Stage Today Change Forecast North Branch Chicago River Niles 10.0 1.95 07 AM Tue -0.06 Chicago (Pulaski Rd) 18.0 11.43 07 AM Tue 0.03 Des Plaines River Russell 7.0 6.52 06 AM Tue -0.38 Gurnee 7.0 6.38 06 AM Tue -0.44 Lincolnshire 12.5 10.25 07 AM Tue -0.44 Des Plaines 15.0 11.93 07 AM Tue -0.54 River Forest 16.0 8.97 07 AM Tue -0.44 Riverside 7.5 4.32 07 AM Tue -0.19 Fox River Algonquin Tailwater 9.5 10.07 06 AM Tue -0.20 Minor Montgomery 13.0 12.90 07 AM Tue -0.07 Dayton 12.0 9.23 07 AM Tue -0.11 East Branch Du Page River Bolingbrook 19.5 15.18 07 AM Tue -0.04 West Branch Du Page River Warrenville 11.5 7.89 07 AM Tue -0.04 Du Page River Plainfield 12.0 7.16 07 AM Tue -0.06 Shorewood 6.5 2.60 07 AM Tue 0.02 Iroquois River Rensselaer 12.0 4.21 06 AM Tue -0.11 Foresman 18.0 6.07 07 AM Tue -0.24 Chebanse 16.0 3.95 07 AM Tue -0.23 Iroquois 18.0 6.29 07 AM Tue -0.43 Sugar Creek Milford 18.0 4.04 07 AM Tue -0.22 Kankakee River Dunns Bridge 10.0 4.78 07 AM Tue -0.34 Kouts 11.0 5.59 07 AM Tue -0.31 Shelby 9.0 6.56 07 AM Tue -0.33 Momence 5.0 2.33 07 AM Tue -0.04 Wilmington 6.5 1.82 07 AM Tue -0.06 Thorn Creek Thornton 10.0 2.91 06 AM Tue -0.05 Hart Ditch Dyer 12.0 2.19 07 AM Tue -0.09 Little Calumet River Munster 12.0 5.41 07 AM Tue -0.14 South Holland 16.5 5.64 06 AM Tue -0.14 Mazon River Coal City 12.0 0.70 07 AM Tue -0.01 Vermilion River Pontiac 14.0 2.92 07 AM Tue -0.02 Leonore 16.0 3.67 07 AM Tue -0.12 Upper Illinois River Morris 16.0 5.74 07 AM Tue -0.02 Ottawa 463.0 459.52 06 AM Tue -0.09 La Salle 20.0 14.19 07 AM Tue -0.18 S Branch Kishwaukee River De Kalb 10.0 3.14 07 AM Tue -0.08 Kishwaukee River Belvidere 9.0 3.33 06 AM Tue -0.25 Perryville 12.0 7.55 06 AM Tue -0.20 Pecatonica River Shirland 12.0 14.64 07 AM Tue -0.15 Moderate Rock River Rockton 10.0 11.57 06 AM Tue -0.19 Moderate Latham Park 10.0 M M M Moderate Rockford (Auburn St) 9.0 5.70 07 AM Tue -0.12 Byron 13.0 12.98 07 AM Tue -0.25 Dixon 16.0 14.65 06 AM Tue -0.21

Airport station/low temperature

DeKalb…27

Rochelle…28

Rockford…29

Lansing…29

DuPage/West Chicago…29

Aurora/Sugar grove…30

Joliet…30

Kankakee…30

Waukegan…31

Pontiac…31

Sterling/Rock Falls…31

Morris…31

Romeoville/Lewis Univ…32

Schaumburg…32

Midway…34

O’Hare…34

Peru/Ottawa…34

Wheeling/Palwaukee…35

Rensselaer, IN…30

Michigan City…32

Valparaiso…32

Gary…33