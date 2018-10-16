After 2016 hack, Illinois taking extra cybersecurity measures as midterms get closer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- With the midterms only three weeks away, and election hacking a clear and present danger, Illinois is taking unprecedented steps to secure the vote.

State Board of Elections chairman William Cadigan told reporters in Chicago Tuesday that voters should rest assured that their Nov. 6 tallies "will be securely counted." The State Board of Elections is taking big steps to ensure the safety of voters to make sure a hack like the one in 2016 doesn’t happen again. They’re calling in hundreds of cyber security experts with the Illinois National Guard to assist in protecting the integrity of the election and making sure no results are compromised.

Election officials acknowledged the Russian hack in Illinois in July 2016, promising no voter registration records were taken and no election results were compromised, but they want to make sure even the smallest hack doesn’t happen again.

Election officials said they have installed greater firewall protections for voter records and election results, thorough and detailed cyber training for clerks and election judges and are working with national agencies like the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI, and now for the first time in Illinois election history—the National Guard.

The Department of Homeland Security has secured about $13 million that will go toward Illinois voting security programs to ensure the system isn’t hacked again.