Adrienne Appell shows us the trendiest Halloween toys

Here are some of the top trendiest Halloween toys:
Take Along Haunted House:
Get ready for a spooky time at the Take Along Haunted House. Looks like the scientist is mixing up a new potion in his lab, while a vampire awakens from a deep slumber in his own coffin.
LEGO® BrickHeadz Halloween Witch:
Spook your friends with a LEGO® BrickHeadz Halloween Witch! Say " Double, double toil and trouble!" and add a touch of sorcery to your celebrations with this scary LEGO BrickHeadz Halloween Witch.
LEGO® Minifigures:
Bring wizarding world fun to say LEGO® set with the LEGO minifigures Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts collection, It is an exclusive lineup. Each minifigure comes in a sealed "mystery" bag together with one or more accessory elements, plus a collector's leaflet and a unique display baseplate.
Mini Trick or Treat Halloween Duo:
Trick & Treat yourself to a new mini Halloween Thinking Putty duo. This spooky pairing features 3 of our most popular effects sized to fit in the palm of your hand.
UNTAMED T-Rex Skeleton Dinos:
Meet Doom and Gloom, AKA The Boneheads! In Untamed mode, they rattle, roar, hiss, and chomp! In Tamed mode, the nuzzle and purr in their jingle-jangle skeletal way.
Breakfast Monsters:
Introducing Breakfast Monsters by Heidi Kenney. Super Impulse has partnered with the notorious artist behind the successful YUMMYs™ line.
Monster Crunch! The Breakfast Battle Game:
It's okay to play with your food! Pick your favorite Monster Cereal character and battle to see who can "eat" the most cereal.
