2 critical after SUV plows into building causing balconies to collapse in Edgewater

CHICAGO — Two people were critically injured after an SUV plowed into a building, causing balconies to partially collapse in Edgewater.

The accident happened around 8 a.m. Tuesday at a building on Broadway near Hollywood, according to The Sun-Times.

Two people in the vehicle were transported in serious-to-critical condition to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston.

The front balcony collapsed from the residential units above the Pop Hair Salon.

No one inside the building was hurt. Another vehicle was damaged at the scene.

The building houses three floors of condominiums and two businesses.

The city’s building department is assessing the structure.