Thousands raised for Van Dyke’s daughters through GoFundMe created by lawyer

CHICAGO — More than 500 people have contributed over $45,000 for the two daughters of Jason Van Dyke, the Chicago police officer convicted in the 2014 fatal shooting of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald.

One of Jason Van Dyke’s attorneys, Tammy Wendt, launched the GoFundMe campaign shortly after a jury earlier this month found the officer guilty of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm — one for each time Van Dyke shot the teen on Oct. 20, 2014. A spokesperson said the attorney made the campaign as a friend and not through her law firm.

On the GoFundMe page, Wendt said that Van Dyke’s wife, Tiffany, is “left to raise their two children on her own” and that she hopes to raise $100,000 for things like clothing, shelter and school. The donations range from $5 to $1,000.

Van Dyke is in jail awaiting sentencing. A Cook County jury convicted Van Dyke on Oct. 5. A truck driver had called 911 to report McDonald inside a locked truck lot. The 17-year-old was armed with a 3-inch blade and high on PCP.

Van Dyke’s next court date is on Oct. 31.