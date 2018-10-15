Suspicious letter delivered to Republican Sen. Susan Collins residence in Maine

Authorities are looking into a “suspicious letter” delivered to the residence of Republican Sen. Susan Collins in Bangor, Maine, local law enforcement said at a news conference Monday.

“Today at 1:39 p.m., we responded to a residence on West Broadway to investigate a suspicious letter,” Bangor Police Department Sergeant Wade Betters said.

“Members of our Criminal Investigation Division are currently on scene and the investigation is ongoing. The Bangor Fire Department and a HAZMAT team from Orono, Maine are assisting the investigation,” Betters said.

At this time, the Bangor Police Department has no information to suggest that the public is in danger, Betters noted, adding that the FBI has been notified.

Sgt. Betters would not elaborate on the letter and why it was deemed to be suspicious, but is expected to brief the media. The reason the letter had been sent to the senator’s residence was also not immediately clear.

Collins has recently been subject to intense political scrutiny over her pivotal role in voting to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

The Maine Republican, who was considered a swing vote on the nomination but ultimately supported Kavanaugh, was the target of anti-Kavanaugh protests in the run up to the final confirmation vote, including at her residence in Bangor.

Kavanaugh, who has been accused of sexual assault but denied the allegations, was confirmed by Senate Republicans along a party line vote earlier this month with just one Democratic senator voting in favor of the nominee.