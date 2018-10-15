Sunday Brunch: Pumpkin Cheesecake Crepes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Are you craving an autumnal treat but are tired of the Pumpkin Spice Latte? Chef Les Dixon of Meli Café has got you covered with this recipe for pumpkin cheesecake crepes.

Meli Café

500 S. Dearborn St.

301 S. Halsted St.

540 N. Wells St.

http://www.melicafe.com/

Pumpkin Cheesecake Crepes

Crepes



3 eggs

1 cup milk

1 t vanilla extract

¾ cup flour

3 T Sugar

3 T Pumpkin puree

1 t pumpkin pie spice

Filling

¾ lb cream cheese

2/3 cup sugar

½ t salt

1 T lemon juice

2 t Vanilla extract



Directions

Whisk together ingredients for crepes: eggs, milk, vanilla, flour, sugar, and pumpkin puree. Set aside for 10 mins.

Mix together cream cheese until smooth and with a spatula mix in sugar, salt, lemon juice, and vanilla.

Heat griddle and ladle scoop of crepe mixture. Let cook for 1-2 mins and flip, cook other side for 1-2 min.

Remove from heat, add filling and fold.