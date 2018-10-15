Sears files for bankruptcy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Sears holdings, the parent of both Sears and K-mart, filed for chapter 11. Sears intends to stay in business as a stripped-down company, with plans to close another 142 stores soon. Sears hasn't identified which Sears and K-Mart stores will close.

Today was a deadline to make a massive debt payment. The company has tried to buy itself time by selling off properties. Sears' Chicago roots date back to 1887. The company has launched famous brands like Kenmore appliances, Craftsman Tools, Allstate Insurance, and Discover credit cards.