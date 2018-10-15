× Rivers in flood across northern Illinois

Moderate flooding continues on segments of the Rock River at Rockton and Latham Park as well as the Pecatonica River at Shirland. Minor flooding is occurring at Algonquin on the Fox River projected to fall below flood later Wednesday and at Byron on the Rock River where that segment is forecast to fall below flood Tuesday afternoon. The Des Plaines River has fallen below flood at Russell and Gurnee as has the Fox River at Algonquin.

Portions of the rivers under flood Warnings are depicted in light green on the headlined map.

Following are 7:30AM stages and latest flood forecasts for Chicago-area rivers issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office: