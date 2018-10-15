Rivers in flood across northern Illinois
Moderate flooding continues on segments of the Rock River at Rockton and Latham Park as well as the Pecatonica River at Shirland. Minor flooding is occurring at Algonquin on the Fox River projected to fall below flood later Wednesday and at Byron on the Rock River where that segment is forecast to fall below flood Tuesday afternoon. The Des Plaines River has fallen below flood at Russell and Gurnee as has the Fox River at Algonquin.
Portions of the rivers under flood Warnings are depicted in light green on the headlined map.
Following are 7:30AM stages and latest flood forecasts for Chicago-area rivers issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office:
Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood
Stage Today Change Forecast
North Branch Chicago River
Niles 10.0 2.01 07 AM Mon -0.10
Chicago (Pulaski Rd) 18.0 11.40 07 AM Mon -0.16
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 6.90 06 AM Mon -0.35
Gurnee 7.0 6.82 06 AM Mon -0.44
Lincolnshire 12.5 10.69 07 AM Mon -0.47
Des Plaines 15.0 12.47 07 AM Mon -0.48
River Forest 16.0 9.41 07 AM Mon -0.41
Riverside 7.5 4.52 07 AM Mon -0.21
Fox River
Algonquin Tailwater 9.5 10.27 06 AM Mon -0.10 Minor
Montgomery 13.0 12.97 07 AM Mon -0.02
Dayton 12.0 9.34 07 AM Mon -0.10
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 15.23 07 AM Mon 0.00
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 7.93 07 AM Mon -0.03
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 7.21 07 AM Mon -0.03
Shorewood 6.5 2.58 07 AM Mon -0.10
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 4.33 06 AM Mon -0.11
Foresman 18.0 6.31 07 AM Mon -0.39
Chebanse 16.0 4.18 07 AM Mon -0.35
Iroquois 18.0 6.72 07 AM Mon -0.66
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 4.26 07 AM Mon -0.27
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 5.12 07 AM Mon -0.53
Kouts 11.0 5.90 07 AM Mon -0.40
Shelby 9.0 6.89 07 AM Mon -0.23
Momence 5.0 2.37 07 AM Mon 0.01
Wilmington 6.5 1.88 07 AM Mon -0.02
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 2.96 06 AM Mon -0.06
Hart Ditch
Dyer 12.0 2.28 07 AM Mon -0.10
Little Calumet River
Munster 12.0 5.55 07 AM Mon -0.01
South Holland 16.5 5.77 06 AM Mon -0.12
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 0.71 07 AM Mon 0.00
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 2.94 07 AM Mon -0.14
Leonore 16.0 3.78 07 AM Mon -0.07
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 5.76 07 AM Mon -0.34
Ottawa 463.0 459.61 06 AM Mon -0.19
La Salle 20.0 14.37 07 AM Mon -0.27
S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb 10.0 3.22 07 AM Mon -0.02
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 3.58 06 AM Mon -0.40
Perryville 12.0 7.76 06 AM Mon -0.30
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 14.79 07 AM Mon -0.13 Moderate
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 11.73 06 AM Mon -0.14 Moderate
Latham Park 10.0 M M M Moderate
Rockford (Auburn St) 9.0 5.82 07 AM Mon -0.14
Byron 13.0 13.23 07 AM Mon -0.29 Minor
Dixon 16.0 14.88 06 AM Mon -0.12