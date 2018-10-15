Reward over $20K for information in Rogers Park slayings

CHICAGO — A community activist is contributing to the reward for the man suspected of fatally shooting two men in Rogers Park.

Raul Montes Jr. is giving $1,000 to the fund. His contribution brings the total to more than $20,000.

Eliyahu Moscowitz, 24, was fatally shot in the head on a pedestrian path in Loyola Park on Oct. 1. On Sept. 30, police said the same gun was used to kill 73-year-old Douglass Watts who was also shot in the head at close range in the 1400 block of West Sherwin Avenue.

On Oct. 3, police released surveillance video of a masked person suspected in the two homicides. Police published footage from Sept. 30 of a person dressed in all black and a ski mask walking towards the 1400 block of West Sherwin Avenue, where Watts was shot in the head, and additional footage of the suspect fleeing down an alley.

Residents have been urged to use caution until the killer is found, but that also means people are staying inside more.

Montes says he’s worried that more people will be walking around the neighborhood on Halloween.

Support groups have popped up on social media where people can meet up and walk together. While working with 49th Ward Ald. Joe Moore, area businesses reached out to Lyft, which agreed to give Rogers Park residents 50 percent off two rides booked through their app. The rideshare company even picked up costs of printing the coupons, which are available in Moore’s office, 7356 N. Greenview Ave.

Police said they’ve saturated the with additional officers. Forty detectives are now devoted to the investigation and the FBI and the ATF are assisting.

No one is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.