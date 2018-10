× Pediatricians suggest getting flu shot by Halloween

CHICAGO — Pediatricians from around Chicago have an urgent message for parents.

They’re asking them to get flu shots for their children who are 6-months-old or older.

Doctors are encouraging children to get their flu shots by Halloween.

Last flu season was one of the worst in decades. Eighty-five percent of children who died from the flu then, had not received a flu shot.