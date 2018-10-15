× Midday Fix: Raising the Bar – James Beard Foundation Celebrates Women Shaking Up Chicago’s Beverage Scene

Natalia Cardenas, CCS, Beverage Development Manager, Breakthru Beverage Illinois

https://www.breakthrubev.com/Illinois

www.jamesbeard.org/events/taste-america-chicago-kick-off

Event:

“Raising the Bar – James Beard Foundation Celebrates Women Shaking Up Chicago’s Beverage Scene,” will launch the full weekend of Taste America events in Chicago, while supporting the Foundation’s women’s leadership programs.

The event will take place on Thursday, October 25 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Lakewood – 1758 W. Lake St., Chicago, IL.

Tickets are still available for $100 via www.jamesbeard.org/events/taste-america-chicago-kick-off.

The esteemed lineup of local mixologists and sommeliers includes Julieta Campos (The Whistler), Natalia Cardenas (Breakthru Beverage Group), Jarmel Doss (The Aviary), Julia Momose (Kumiko, Oriole) and Alpana Singh (“Check, Please!”, Terra and Vine).

Recipes:

Eager Eos

1.5oz Wheatley Vodka

.5oz Fresh Beet Juice

.75oz Honey Syrup

.75oz Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice

1.5oz Q Ginger Beer

Method: Combine all ingredients (except Ginger Beer) in shaker tin with ice; shake vigorously; strain over fresh ice in Collins glass.

Glassware: Collins

Garnish: Lemon Swath

The Ninety-Nines

1.5oz Hendrick’s Gin

1oz Balsam Rosé Vermouth

1oz Sicilian Blood Orange Green Tea Syrup

1oz Fresh Squeezed Ruby Red Grapefruit Juice

.5oz Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice

1 Dash Bittermens Krupnik Bitters

1 Dash Scrappy’s Cardamom Bitters

Method: Combine all ingredients in shaker tin with ice; shake vigorously; strain over fresh ice in Rocks glass

Glassware: Rocks

Garnish: Grapefruit slice