Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dead at 65

SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 14: Seattle Seahawks team owner, philanthropist, investor, innovator and Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen attends the FAM 1st FAMILY FOUNDATION Charity Event at The Edgewater Hotel on December 14, 2014 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for 1st Family Foundation)
Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen has died, his investment firm Vulcan said Monday. He was 65.
“It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of our founder Paul G. Allen, co-founder of Microsoft and noted technologist, philanthropist, community builder, conservationist, musician and supporter of the arts,” Vulcan said in a statement.
“Mr. Allen died on Monday afternoon, October 15, 2018, from complications of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in Seattle. Mr. Allen was 65 years old.”
