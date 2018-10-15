× Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dead at 65

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen has died, his investment firm Vulcan said Monday. He was 65.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of our founder Paul G. Allen, co-founder of Microsoft and noted technologist, philanthropist, community builder, conservationist, musician and supporter of the arts,” Vulcan said in a statement.

“Mr. Allen died on Monday afternoon, October 15, 2018, from complications of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in Seattle. Mr. Allen was 65 years old.”

