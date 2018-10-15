Lunchbreak: Charred Octopus with an Alabama White BBQ Sauce

Posted 12:45 PM, October 15, 2018, by , Updated at 01:52PM, October 15, 2018

Chef Larry Feldmeier

The Albert

228 E Ontario

Chicago, IL 60611

www.thealbertchicago.com

Recipe:

Charred Octopus with Fennel, Turnips, Alabama White BBQ Sauce

To Build:

1 Turnip (Cut into Thirds)

3 Baby Fennel

3 Marble Potatoes (Cut into Halves)

2 lbs Braised Octopus

½ cup Alabama White BBQ Sauce (Separate Recipe Below)

Olive Oil

Salt (to taste)

Pepper (to taste)

6 slices Shaved Raw Baby Turnips

1 Lemon Zest

2.5 tsp Sliced Chives

  • Preheat oven to 500f
  • Toss Fennel, Turnip, Potato in Olive Oil, Salt and Pepper and bake in oven until just tender (10-15 minutes)
  • Bring cast iron pan to smoking point (2 minutes)
  • Dress Braised Octopus in Olive Oil, Salt, and Pepper and place in hot pan until lightly charred on both sides.
  • Pull Charred Octopus from heat and season with Lemon Zest and Chives.
  • On plate, place Fennel, Turnip, and Potato on bottom.
  • On top of the Fennel, Turnip, and Potato, place Charred Octopus and drizzle Alabama White BBQ Sauce over top and then garnish with shaved turnips.
  • Enjoy!

Braised Octopus

1 head Garlic

3 Diced Red Peppers

2 Diced Onions

2 cups White Wine

3 Qts Water

1/8 cup Parsley, chopped

1 tsp Salt

1 tsp Black Peppercorns

2 lbs Cleaned Octopus

½ cup Canola Oil

  • Dice Red Peppers and Onions.
  • Sautee Diced Red Peppers and Onions with Garlic and Parsley in Canola Oil until tender.
  • Pour White Wine into pan with sautéed Red Peppers and Onions.
  • Add Water, Salt and Black Peppercorns to pan.
  • Add Cleaned Octopus into pan and cover with foil.
  • Place pan in oven at 225F for 2 hours or until tender.
  • Once tender, allow Braised Octopus to cool in liquid and then portion into 5 pieces.

Alabama White BBQ Sauce

2 cups Mayonnaise

½ cup Apple Cider Vinegar

4 tbsp Lemon Juice

¼ cup Horseradish

1/3 cup Dijon Mustard

1 tsp Cayenne Pepper

Salt and Pepper (to taste)

  • Mix all ingredients together in a bowl, taste and add more spice or salt and pepper to your liking.