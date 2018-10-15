Lunchbreak: Charred Octopus with an Alabama White BBQ Sauce

Chef Larry Feldmeier
The Albert
228 E Ontario
Chicago, IL 60611
Recipe:
Charred Octopus with Fennel, Turnips, Alabama White BBQ Sauce
To Build:
1 Turnip (Cut into Thirds)
3 Baby Fennel
3 Marble Potatoes (Cut into Halves)
2 lbs Braised Octopus
½ cup Alabama White BBQ Sauce (Separate Recipe Below)
Olive Oil
Salt (to taste)
Pepper (to taste)
6 slices Shaved Raw Baby Turnips
1 Lemon Zest
2.5 tsp Sliced Chives
- Preheat oven to 500f
- Toss Fennel, Turnip, Potato in Olive Oil, Salt and Pepper and bake in oven until just tender (10-15 minutes)
- Bring cast iron pan to smoking point (2 minutes)
- Dress Braised Octopus in Olive Oil, Salt, and Pepper and place in hot pan until lightly charred on both sides.
- Pull Charred Octopus from heat and season with Lemon Zest and Chives.
- On plate, place Fennel, Turnip, and Potato on bottom.
- On top of the Fennel, Turnip, and Potato, place Charred Octopus and drizzle Alabama White BBQ Sauce over top and then garnish with shaved turnips.
- Enjoy!
Braised Octopus
1 head Garlic
3 Diced Red Peppers
2 Diced Onions
2 cups White Wine
3 Qts Water
1/8 cup Parsley, chopped
1 tsp Salt
1 tsp Black Peppercorns
2 lbs Cleaned Octopus
½ cup Canola Oil
- Dice Red Peppers and Onions.
- Sautee Diced Red Peppers and Onions with Garlic and Parsley in Canola Oil until tender.
- Pour White Wine into pan with sautéed Red Peppers and Onions.
- Add Water, Salt and Black Peppercorns to pan.
- Add Cleaned Octopus into pan and cover with foil.
- Place pan in oven at 225F for 2 hours or until tender.
- Once tender, allow Braised Octopus to cool in liquid and then portion into 5 pieces.
Alabama White BBQ Sauce
2 cups Mayonnaise
½ cup Apple Cider Vinegar
4 tbsp Lemon Juice
¼ cup Horseradish
1/3 cup Dijon Mustard
1 tsp Cayenne Pepper
Salt and Pepper (to taste)
- Mix all ingredients together in a bowl, taste and add more spice or salt and pepper to your liking.