10-year-old kid becomes internet sensation after playing guitar on stage with Foo Fighters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You’ve seen the video, now meet the kid who’s the envy of every Foo Fighters fan.

10-year-old Colier Rule became an internet sensation after being brought on stage by Foo Fighters lead singer Dave Grohl.

“It would be awesome if I could take my guitar to school,” Rule told WDAF, “but I think I would get in trouble.”

For those who haven`t seen it, here’s some background. Collier, his friend, and his mother Jennifer went to the Foo Fighters concert at the Sprint Center in Kansas City this past Friday night. His mother let the boys get closer to the stage to get some photos.

“Then we came back up,” he explained. “Towards the last song, she’s like, you guys can go down there, and we wanted to stay down there so bad. And I’m like, ‘Mom, can we stay down here? We’re not in anyone’s way, we’re being polite.'”

Collier said Grohl came down to the side of the stage when he started mimicking playing a guitar.

“And he’s like, ‘What?’ I said ‘I can play the guitar!’ and Dave’s like, ‘Oh, you can play the guitar! Sure. get this kid up here.’ And then the crew comes and picks me up and I go up the stairs and I’m on the stage.”

Within a couple of minutes, Collier has a guitar strap over his shoulder, and the crowd rocking to Metallica’s Enter Sandman.

“I didn’t want to play any Foo Fighters songs,” said Collier, “because people had already heard so many Foo Fighters songs, and they had already played the Foo Fighters songs I knew. That’s why I chose to play Enter Sandman. And I love Metallica.”

Collier Cash Rule quickly rose to the occasion and his audience. He brought the house down – and Grohl’s hands up. But would you expect anything less from a kid named after Johnny Cash?

“Metallica knows who I am,” Collier said, “the Foo Fighters know who I am. Dave Grohl gave me a guitar, I’ve played at the Sprint Center, I think my bucket list is done.”

As for his mom, Jennifer Rule is still a little overwhelmed.

“You can’t top a moment like that as a parent. I think any parent who has a proud moment with their kid knows what I’m talking about.”

After all, one of her idols just gave her son the best experience of his life.

“It’s an incredible experience to watch him, but I know how much he loves music,” Jennifer said. “To see him do that in a packed house at the Sprint Center, and to own the stage like he did – I’m his mom, and even I was a little shocked to see him handle himself like he did.”

Metallica and Foo Fighters already complimented Collier on social media. So he certainly has a story to share; not just in school on Monday, but for the rest of his life.

Just don’t ask him to share that guitar.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video