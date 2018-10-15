JJ Stankevitz looks back at the Bears’ loss to the Dolphins on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - In the sweltering heat of Miami Gardens, the Bears' hopes for a fourth win of 2018 melted away.

They couldn't get enough pressure to stop Brock Osweiler and they struggled with tackling for most of the second half. They had a chance to win with a kick that went wide right, then at the end it all went wrong.

After a month of positivity, the Dolphins halted the Bears' momentum with a 31-28 overtime win that sends Matt Nagy's team to 3-2 on the season.

It's raised a healthy amount of questions about the group as they prepare to face the defending AFC champion Patriots at home on Sunday.

JJ Stankevitz of NBC Sports Chicago discussed the team on Monday's Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. You can watch their segments in the video above or below.