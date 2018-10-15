× Girlfriend charged with murder in Waukegan hit-and-run; victim’s next of kin sought

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A 39-year-old woman from Waukegan has been charged in her boyfriend’s death.

Alfie Abston was charged with first degree murder.

Police say she and 41-year-old Mark Bernard argued Friday morning, and Abston hit him with her car and left the scene. Police found Bernard lying in the street near Washington and Genesee.

Bernard was pronounced dead at the hospital. Officials are still searching for his next of kin. If you have any information on his family, contact the Lake County Coroner at 847-377-2200.

Abston remains in jail on $3 million bond. She is due back in court Nov. 1.