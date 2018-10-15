× Freezing temperatures expected area-wide tonight/early Tuesday

With a very cold high pressure air mass overhead, clearing skies and diminishing winds will likely lead to freezing temperatures across the Chicago area tonight into Tuesday morning. A Freeze warning is in effect from 11PM tonight until 8AM CDT Tuesday morning for the entire Chicago area including northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana (purple-shaded area on the headlined map).

With afternoon temperatures peaking in the middle 40s and dew points in the mid to upper 20s (a good indicator of subsequent lowest temperatures), temperature drops of only 15-degrees can easily lead to freezing temperatures – anticipated lows tonight are in the upper 20s to around 30-degrees.

Protect vulnerable outdoor plants.