Freeze warning Tuesday morning

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for the Chicago area for Tuesday morning. This is a part of a much larger area of freezing temperatures forecast for a considerable portion of the Midwest for the early morning, but other than that, the weather here will be on the quiet side this week.

But as is typical when our weather is tranquil, it’s active in other portions of the country. In this case, it has been (and continues to be) rainy in the Southwest. A series of storms has spread northeast from northern Mexico in the last few weeks, bringing heavy rains to Arizona, New Mexico and western Texas. This is the Southwest’s rainy season, but the rains this season have been exceptional. Phoenix is experiencing its wettest October on record, with 5.32 inches of rain as of Oct. 16, and the month is only half over.