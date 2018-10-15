Fatal crash investigation on I-55 at Kedzie causing major delays

CHICAGO — A fatal crash investigation on the Stevenson Expressway is causing major delays for the morning rush.
The crash, involving a car and a semi-truck, happened around 3:25 a.m. Monday in the southbound lanes of I-55 at Kedzie Avenue.
A person was killed in the accident, but no further information has been released at this time.
Police have the right lane of SB I-55 shut down, and traffic is only getting by in the two left lanes.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
41.878114 -87.629798