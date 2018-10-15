Facebook testing ‘Unsend’ option for Messenger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENLO PARK, Calif. — Facebook is testing out an "Unsend" feature on its Messenger app.

According to TechCrunch, users would be asked if they want to unsend a message within a limited time after a message is sent.

This "unsend" option would then delete the message from both the sender and receiver's inboxes, similar to Gmail's "Undo Send" feature.

Facebook Messenger users will only be allowed to unsend their messages after a certain amount of times Tip @Techmeme — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) October 12, 2018

Facebook announced plans for the "Unsend" feature in April after TechCrunch reported that messages sent through Messenger by CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other executives later disappeared from recipients' inboxes.

This raised questions about company transparency and abuse of power because the "unsend" option was not available to the public. The company said at the time that they wanted to increase security around executive communications after the Sony hack in 2014, The Verge reports.

Facebook has no public release date for the "Unsend" feature.