Cubs hire Anthony Iapoce as their new hitting coach to replace Chili Davis

CHICAGO – To borrow a cliché from the world for sports, it’s “Next Man Up” to try to get the best out of the Cubs’ bats in 2019.

After one year under Chili Davis didn’t yield the desired results, the Cubs have now turned to Anthony Iapoce to take over the hitting coach position for the upcoming season. The team made official the hire today, doing so just a few days after Davis’ dismissal.

It’s a return to the organization for Iapoce, who was with the team as a Special Assistant to the General Manager from 2013-2015. One of his duties was overseeing the minor league hitting program, which led to the opportunity in Texas.

Twice during his time with the Rangers, the team was in the Top Ten in runs in Major League Baseball, scoring 765 runs in 2016 (7th in MLB) and 799 in 2017 (9th in MLB). That season, the Rangers became the first club in MLB history to have nine players reach at least 17 homers in a single season. A struggling Texas team saw a drop in their number in 2018 as they scored 737 runs (14th the MLB) with 194 homers (12th in MLB).

Iapoce began his career in the Marlins’ organization as a hitting coach for Class A Jupiter team in 2008 and 2009 before joining the Blue Jays as a roving hitting instructor for the next three seasons.