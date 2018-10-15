Clear but chilly, temperatures in upper 40s
-
Temp downturn in sync with fall equinox
-
Cold front to push through the area today – strong t-storms to spread over northern Illinois/northwest Indiana
-
Freezing temperatures expected area-wide tonight/early Tuesday
-
Comfortable fall temperatures, some risk of storms this week
-
Thunderstorms possible later this afternoon – best chance south of Interstate-80
-
-
Sun allows us to bounce back from a frigid Friday
-
Summer-like temps Wednesday crash on Thursday, rain follows
-
Frost along and south of Interstates-80/88 – clouds interfere north
-
Thunderstorms erupt over portions of Chicago area Thursday
-
Frosty Saturday sunrise at many Chicago area locations
-
-
Possibility of severe thunderstorms downstate overnight
-
7-Day Forecast: Warm temperatures continue, storms likely Wednesday
-
Sunny week to follow damp, dreary weekend