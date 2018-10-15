× Safe Haven Box to be installed in Chesterton

CHESTERTON, In. — A new Safe Haven baby box is coming to Chesterton, Indiana.

It will be installed at the Broadway Fire Station next month.

The Indiana Safe Haven law legally allows a person to give up an unwanted infant.

The baby box is designed to contact 911 as soon as it is used.

It has a heater inside to keep the baby warm, and it can only be opened from inside the building once it is closed with the baby inside.

Chesterton officials say they were encouraged to get a box after one at the Coolspring Township Volunteer Fire Department, outside Michigan City, was used.