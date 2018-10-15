Author Michael Beschloss talks Presidential History

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Author and Presidential Historian Michael Beschloss stops in to discuss his work and one of his many books, Presidents of War: The Epic Story, From 1807 to Modern Times.

Michael Beschloss is an author of nine books on presidential history, including most recently, the New York Times bestsellers Presidential Courage and The Conquerors, as well as two volumes on President Lyndon Johnson's secret tapes. He was also editor of the number one global bestseller Jacqueline Kennedy: Historic Conversations on Life with John F. Kennedy. He is the NBC News Presidential Historian and a PBS NewsHour contributor, and he has received an Emmy and six honorary degrees.

