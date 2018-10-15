× $25K reward offered by postal service for info on missing mail carrier

CHICAGO — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service in Chicago is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information on the whereabouts of pregnant mail carrier Kierra Coles, who went missing on October 2.

The USPIS is the federal law enforcement arm of the Postal Service, and its Chicago office announced the award on social media Monday afternoon.

“PLEASE spread the word! Let’s find Kierra!” the USPIS said on Twitter.

Coles was last seen on a neighbor’s surveillance video, which captured footage of the 26-year-old dressed in her Postal Service uniform while heading to work on October 2. Coles called in sick that morning, and has not been seen since.

Friends and family say she is typically active on social media, but she has not posted anything since she went missing. Coles is also three months pregnant. Fellow postal workers canvassed over the weekend in the Chatham neighborhood, where she was last seen, hoping someone would recognize her.

Coles is described as 5’4″ and 125 pounds, with a tattoo of a heart on her right hand, and another that says ‘lucky libra’ on her back. The USPIS asks anyone with information to call 1-877-876-2455.