× Wishbone’s last day at current location

Chicago, IL – Sunday is the last day diners can get a meal at Wishbone’s current location in the West Loop.

Owners say increasing rents have forced it to move from its spot at 1001 W. Washington Boulevard.

When it opened 27 years ago, the West Loop hadn’t yet turned into one of the cities trendies neighborhoods and food destinations.

Wishbone will stay in the West Loop.

It’s moving to 161 N. Jefferson Street.

It could open at the end of this month.