Volunteers head south to rescue cats and dogs left homeless by Hurricane Michael

CHICAGO — A team of volunteers from PAWS Chicago is on its way south to help homeless animals in Florida.

The five volunteers are traveling to areas of the Florida panhandle devastated by Hurricane Michael. Their mission: help clear shelters of homeless animals there so people’s pets displaced by the storm have a place to go.

"They called us and they, said ‘hey, you helped us out one time before, can you again?’ and of course we are more than willing to do it," said Stacy Price, PAWS Chicago.

In storms past, animals are often in need of new homes because they're separated from their families by nature, or their owners move into shelters or other housing where animals are not allowed.

"We’re reaching out to foster homes, adopters, trying to get the animals we currently have into homes so that way we can bring in these animals so they can get the medical attention that they need," Price said.

The ultimate goal, of course, is for the PAWS Chicago team to rescue up to 25 cats and a dozen dogs and bring them back to find new forever homes in the Chicago area.

"It’s really heartbreaking and they’ve been through a lot," Price said. "One truck of over 100 cats was actually stranded during the hurricane and we’ll be taking some of those cats in," Price said.