Rivers in flood across northern Illinois

Moderate flooding continues on segments of the Rock River at Rockton and Latham Park as well as on the Pecatonica at Shirland. Minor flooding is occurring on the Des Plaines River at Russell and Gurnee where the river is expected to fall below flood Monday. The Fox River at Montgomery and Algonquin and the Rock River at Byron are in Minor Flood and expected to slowly fall below flood during the week ahead. The portions of these rivers under Flood Warnings are depicted in light green on the headlined map.

Following are 7:30AM stages and latest flood forecasts for Chicago-area rivers issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office: