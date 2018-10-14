Lauren Magiera recaps the Bears’ loss to the Dolphins on Sports Feed from Hard Rock Stadium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Many thought this would be a happy conversation on Sports Feed. Even in the second half, it appeared the Bears were going to pull through and pick up their fourth victory of the season.

But the big plays escaped the Bears when they needed them, and the Dolphins were able to pull out a 31-28 victory to stop the Bears' recent momentum on a warm afternoon in Miami Gardens.

Lauren Magiera of WGN News was at Hard Rock Stadium to watch it all go down and she joined Sports Feed on Sunday live to discuss the contest with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

You can watch the entire discussion in the video above.