Kevin Powell looks back at the Bears’ loss to the Dolphins on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - This was one that many thought the Bears would have even before game day arrived.

The Bears' defense and offense had two weeks off after a dominating performance against the Bucs at Soldier Field. Plus they would be facing a Miami team that on Sunday morning found out they wouldn't have starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Surely the Bears' defense could stop Brock Osweiler, right?

Not so fast.

Osweiler managed to elude the Bears' rushers and avoid a single sack all day, while the secondary had a few tackling issues in the fourth quarter that allowed the Dolphins to tie the game then eventually win it in overtime.

From missed tackles, unconverted plays, to a missed field goal late that led to the game-winning field goal by Miami, Kevin Powell of WGN Radio discussed the frustrating day for the team on Sports Feed Sunday.

