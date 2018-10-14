× In a wild game, Bears lose to the Dolphins overtime

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – With their bold orange jerseys, the Bears along with their fans came into Hard Rock Stadium with a healthy amount of confidence.

Rooters were a little more outward with their expectations for their rejuvenated team than the players on the field themselves, but it was safe to say Matt Nagy’s team was feeling good about facing the Dolphins after a dominating win over the Bucs in Week 4.

Add in some rest from the bye week, and then the late scratch of Miami starter Ryan Tannehill due to a shoulder injury, and it seemed as if the Bears were going to enjoy a nice game on a humid South Florida day.

But that would be far from the case, as the Bears had their hands full with Brock Osweiler’s offense and the Miami defense, while each side of the ball had their own moments of good and bad. Yet in the end, it was the Dolphins that came out victorious in a wild game.

After the Dolphins’ Kenyan Drake fumbled the ball at his goal line in the first possession of overtime to give the Bears life in the extra session, the Bears missed a potential game-tying field goal, then watch Jason Sanders make a game-winner from 47-yards in overtime to help the Dolphins to a 31-28 victory.

The Bears fall to 3-2 on the season as they welcome the defending AFC Champion Patriots to Soldier Field next week.

Unlike their game against the Bucs, the Bears’ offense wasn’t quick to start, finishing the first half scoreless. They almost got a touchdown late in the second quarter, but Jordan Howard fumbled on the goal line to stall the drive. Osweiler’s touchdown pass to Nick O’Leary in the first quarter accounted for the only score of the half.

In the second half, Trubisky and the Bears offense woke up. The quarterback had a 28 yard rush up the middle, drew a pass interference call, then completed a shovel pass touchdown to Trey Burton to tie the game. After Kyle Fuller’s interception on the ensuing defensive series, Trubisky hit Allen Robinson on the first play to put the Bears ahead 14-7.

Even a Jason Sanders field goal for the Dolphins didn’t bother the Bears, who had another three-play, 75 yard drive that ended in a 21-yard rushing touchdown for Cohen.

Then Miami made their move, finishing a 68-yard drive with another Sanders field goal to end the third quarter. After a Trubisky pick in the endzone following a Bears’ touchdown getting called back, Osweiler led the Dolphins downfield for the tie as he threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Albert Wilson, then a two-point conversion throw to Kenny Stills to tie it at 21.

Trubisky responded with a long 11 play, 75-yard drive that ended with a throw over the middle Anthony Miller for the 29-yard score to put them back up by 7. Then Wilson made another big play, breaking tackles in the Bears’ secondary for a 75-yard score to even the game at 28.

It appeared the Dolphins were going to pull out the victory when they marched downfield on their opening drive of overtime. Thanks to a tipped-pass completion, strong running by Frank Gore, the Dolphins got all the way down to the one-yard line one second down. But Drake fumbled the ball going across the goal line and it was recovered by Eddie Goldman.

Yet the Bears couldn’t take advantage, driving into Dolphins territory to set up a 53-yard game-winning field goal by Cody Parkey. Yet the field goal went wide right, keep the Dolphins in the game. They would take advantage, moving the ball to the Bears’ 29-yard line to set up a Sanders’ potential game-winner from 47 yards.

The kicker didn’t miss, easily splitting the uprights for the game-winner, as the Bears’ recent momentum came to a halt.