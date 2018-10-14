× 5-year-old girl killed, four other kids injured in Southwest Side crash

CHICAGO — A five-year-old girl is dead and seven other people, including four children, were hospitalized after a two-car crash on the Southwest Side Sunday morning.

Police say a Ford Focus drove into the intersection at 43rd and Western after the light turned red, and collided with a Ford SUV.

The five-year-old and three teenaged girls were taken to Stroger Hospital, where the youngest girl died. Two men in their 30’s and two children from the SUV were taken to Holy Cross Hospital. One of the men is in serious condition.

The driver of the Focus was ticketed for traffic violations, according to police.

1029 EMS Plan 1 @ Western & 43rd, a two car auto accident 8 total transports 2 refusals A69 3y Red Critical A8 Red 15y A21 Red 14y A1 Red 12y all to Stroger A49 35y, 11y both male Green, Holy Cross A19 32y , 7y both female Green to Holy Cross EMSPlan 1 Struck out at 1054. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) October 14, 2018