5-year-old girl killed, four other kids injured in Southwest Side crash
CHICAGO — A five-year-old girl is dead and seven other people, including four children, were hospitalized after a two-car crash on the Southwest Side Sunday morning.
Police say a Ford Focus drove into the intersection at 43rd and Western after the light turned red, and collided with a Ford SUV.
The five-year-old and three teenaged girls were taken to Stroger Hospital, where the youngest girl died. Two men in their 30’s and two children from the SUV were taken to Holy Cross Hospital. One of the men is in serious condition.
The driver of the Focus was ticketed for traffic violations, according to police.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.
41.815689 -87.684620