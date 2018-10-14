× 3 charged with stealing thousands of dollars worth of purses from Dior store downtown

CHICAGO — Three people are facing charges in connection with the armed robbery at a Christian Dior store on Rush Street downtown on October 8, police said in a statement Sunday.

According to earlier reports, four women walked into the store around 1:30 p.m. last Monday and threatened the clerk with mace before making off with 10 purses worth thousands of dollars. The four then ran out the store and jumped into a dark colored sedan with two men inside.

Police said they identified three suspects later in the week after detectives discovered “stolen items being sold online,” and then arrested them last Thursday afternoon. Now Lawrence Hall, 20, and Tishawn Holliday, 20, are facing charges of felony theft, while Tia Jennings, 19, has been charged with felony Armed Robbery. All three have already appeared in Bond Court.