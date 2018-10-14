× 15-year-old boy shot and killed on Chicago’s West Side

A 15-year-old boy was shot to death late Saturday night in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood.

Police officers responded to a SpotShotter alert of a shooting just after 11 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Long Avenue.

They found Anton L. Shaw on the ground outside of an alley with a gunshot wound to his face.

Shaw was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators says there were no witnesses to the shooting and no one was in custody this morning.

The Cook County Medical Examiner says Shaw lived near the shooting location.