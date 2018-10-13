‘March to the Polls’ kicks off Saturday to encourage women, young voters

CHICAGO — People who say they’re fed up with the White House and congressional leadership are holding a follow-up event to previous women’s marches.

March to the Polls kicks off Saturday morning with a rally in Chicago’s Grant Park. The early afternoon march will take participants down Jackson Street to Federal Plaza, where nearby Cook County and Chicago early voting sites will be open.

Organizers say they can’t predict how many people will turn out. But they say enthusiasm is high, particularly since the confirmation of President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court pick, Brett Kavanaugh. Kavanaugh was accused of sexual assault but he denies the allegations.

Women’s March Chicago board member Eman Hassaballa says the group aims to “use our voices and our votes to remove anti-female politicians from office.”

A women’s march days after Trump’s inauguration filled the 300-acre Grant Park.