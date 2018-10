Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO Ill. -- Striking musicians at Lyric Opera Chicago have set a Sunday meeting to vote on a new contract proposal.

The musicians walked off the job on Tuesday after coming to an impasse in negotiations. Details of the deal were not released, but officials with the Lyric say it will run through the 2020-21 season.

Sunday's scheduled performance of La Boheme was canceled so the musicians can take the contract vote.

Operations are expected to return to normal on Monday.