Shooting on I-57 shuts down portion of expressway for hours

MARKHAM — Multiple people were shot on I-57, shutting down a portion of the expressway for hours.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. on Saturday, in the outbound lanes of the expressway near Kedzie Avenue in Markham. Two women and three men were in a car, when another car pulled up started shooting. The victims’ car crashed and was hit multiple times by bullets.

Police said at least two people were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

Southbound lanes of I-57 were shut down between 147th and 159th streets.

Multiple police agencies were on the scene. The investigation is ongoing.