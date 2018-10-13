× Rivers in flood across northern Illinois

Minor to Moderate flooding continues across northern Illinois on segments of the Pecatonica, Rock, Fox, and Des Plaines Rivers. A Flood Advisory remains in effect on the Des Plaines River along the Lincolnshire segment where the river is near bankfull. Portions of these rivers under flood Warnings/Advisories are depicted in light green on the headlined map.

Following are the latest stages and flood forecasts for Chicago-area rivers issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office: