Frost/freeze hits – end of growing season much of the Chicago area this Saturday morning

Temperatures dropped into the upper 20s and lower 30s across a good portion of the Chicago area early this Saturday morning. Taken along with Friday morning lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s, we have for all intents and purposes ended the growing season at many locations. Lowest readings this morning at area airport locations were along and west of the Fox River Valley with 28-degrees at Rochelle and Rockford and 29-degrees at DeKalb. Temperature sensors are usually between 5 and 6-feet above the ground with actual temperatures a few degrees lower right at ground level.

Following were lowest temperatures at area airport locations…

Location/low temperature

Rochelle…28

Rockford…28

DeKalb…29

Aurora/Sugar Grove…30

Schaumburg…30

Waukegan…31

DuPage/West Chicago…31

O’Hare…32

Wheeling/Palwaukee…32

Lansing…32

Morris…32

Midway…34

Joliet…34

Romeoville/Lewis Univ…34

Kankakee…35

Sterling/Rock Falls…35

Pontiac…37

Peru/Ottawa…38

Northwest Indiana

Rensselaer…34

Michigan City…34

Valparaiso….36

Gary…36

Southeast Wisconsin

Burlington…27

Kenosha…27

Monroe…29

Milwaukee…32

Janesville…32