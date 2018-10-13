Go
Search
Watch Now:
Latest News and More
WGN TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
WGN-TV
Menu
News
Morning News
Midday News
Sports
Contests
Traffic
Shows
Man of the People
Events
Weather
37°
37°
Low
32°
High
46°
Sat
43°
53°
Sun
33°
54°
Mon
34°
47°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
Friday’s 42-degree high the coolest in 6 months & 4th chilliest Oct. 12th in 148 years; reinforcing chill hits Monday after cool weekend; Sunday clouds threaten late day/night rains—even possible snowflakes NW suburbs; 60s due Thursday/Friday
Posted 12:28 AM, October 13, 2018, by
Jennifer Kohnke
Share Update:
Facebook
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Email
Click to enlarge
Follow WGN-TV on Instagram
Love Instagram? Click here to follow us at @wgnnews
Popular
Missing 7-year-old boy from South Side found safe
Video shows missing pregnant woman from South Chicago on day she was last seen
1 worker killed, 1 hurt when beam falls at Evanston construction site
Latest News
Friday’s 42-degree high the coolest in 6 months & 4th chilliest Oct. 12th in 148 years; reinforcing chill hits Monday after cool weekend; Sunday clouds threaten late day/night rains—even possible snowflakes NW suburbs; 60s due Thursday/Friday
A look at limo safety in Illinois after deadly NY crash
Trump administration steps in to quash police-reform plan
Michigan man found guilty of shooting at teen who asked for directions
Weather
Cool weather and clouds close out the week
Weather
Summer-like weather this weekend
Weather
Rainy weekend ahead
Weather
Cooler and cloudy for the weekend
Weather
Sunny skies, temps in the 70s
News
Cooler weather arrives
Weather
Much cooler weekend ahead
Weather
Frost likely overnight, highs in the 40s Friday
Weather
Rainy, cloudy Sunday, warmer temps at start of week
Weather
Flashback to summer Tuesday, sharply colder Thursday, Friday
Weather
Stormy weekend, spiking temperatures could hit 80 Monday
News
Partly sunny and breezy Thursday, highs in the 60s
News
Chilly temps, cloudy skies, rain later in week
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.