Expect rain Sunday evening, highs in the 50s
Warm temperatures, but rain possible throughout the week
Gusty thunderstorms with heavy rainfall spreading east across northern Illinois and the Chicago Metro area- Flooding possible
Powerful storms lambaste the region leaving damage in their wake after racing through at highway speeds: 55 to 60 mph; storm gusts as high as 70 mph clocked—heaviest downpours generated 1”+ rains; coolest weather in 5 months settles in over coming days; 50s predicted Saturday
Weather to improve as tropical rains head east
Sun allows us to bounce back from a frigid Friday
Heavy storms headed toward the Chicago area, high winds possible
Comfortable fall temperatures, some risk of storms this week
Hurricane warning in effect along Gulf Coast
Temp downturn in sync with fall equinox
Showers, storms in Chicago area cause flooding
Typhoon Mangkhut hits mainland China, lashes Hong Kong, dozens dead in Philippines
More heavy rain expected tonight.. mainly far north portions of the Chicago area.. Flash flood watch goes into effect at 7pm
After a dry Sunday, strong storms/heavy rainfall possible Monday